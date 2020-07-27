Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 10.4%

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shot up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.85, 30,319,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 14,832,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several research firms have commented on OPK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Opko Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 607,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit