Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Trading 8.9% Higher

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61, 4,063,034 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 2,033,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
