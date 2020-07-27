Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Trading 8.9% Higher

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61, 4,063,034 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 2,033,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 141.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,433,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,489 shares in the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

