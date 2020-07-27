Parkgene Price Tops $0.0002 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 102.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $67,535.17 and $7.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.01879271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00178730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00105195 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

