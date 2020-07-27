Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 11.5%

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price shot up 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $18.95, 135,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 220,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PASG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.54). Research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $3,297,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $4,609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $2,016,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $3,544,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $35,116,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

