Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 3.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,865,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,864. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

