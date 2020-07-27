Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 1.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.98. 6,865,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

