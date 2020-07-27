PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $3.89, approximately 5,451,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 993,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.89.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Corporation will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

