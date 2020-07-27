Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 42.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,092 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming comprises about 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.86. 10,748,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,275,264. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.