Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,375,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

