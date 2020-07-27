Piper Sandler Boosts Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Price Target to $23.50

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $243.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.21.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

