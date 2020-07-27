Pivot Token One Day Volume Tops $1.20 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $1.20 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.58 or 0.01885423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00178227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00063110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

