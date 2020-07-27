PlatinumBAR Hits Market Capitalization of $1,668.08 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $1,668.08 and $4.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

