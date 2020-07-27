REAL Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, REAL has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, BitFlip and Bancor Network. REAL has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $655.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.58 or 0.01885423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00178227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00063110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00101769 BTC.

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

