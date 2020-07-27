Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) rose 15.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, approximately 1,067,250 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 665,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

In other Retractable Technologies news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $29,561 and have sold 46,000 shares valued at $389,720.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 229.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

