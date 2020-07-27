Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.33, approximately 347,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 432,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

