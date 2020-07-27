salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $4,664,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,063,086.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,077 shares of company stock worth $114,514,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.96. 3,015,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,768,975. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $202.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

