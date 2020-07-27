Schlumberger Limited. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 277.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

SLB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.68. 15,011,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,621,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

