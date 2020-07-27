Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,157 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,569,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 780,376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $33,570,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,259,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,890,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

