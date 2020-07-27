Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.01. 364,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.