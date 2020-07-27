Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.32 ($76.76).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays set a €60.50 ($67.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 traded down €1.50 ($1.69) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €74.25 ($83.43). 306,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($48.88) and a 1 year high of €73.60 ($82.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.51.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.