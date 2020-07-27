SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.56. 18,268,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,442,979. The company has a market cap of $197.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

