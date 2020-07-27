SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $149.12. 2,788,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

