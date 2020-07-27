Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $48.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 29,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,391,019.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,260.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,870,001. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 296,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $50.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.