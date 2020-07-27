Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 285,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.19. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 169,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.