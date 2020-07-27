Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Up 9.9%

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) were up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.66, approximately 299,049 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 62,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 421.03% and a negative return on equity of 163.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Social Reality Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

