Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 178.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 18,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $1,556,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 17.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,367. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.