SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 147,087 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 46,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 125.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPAR Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

