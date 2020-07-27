SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Cut by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

