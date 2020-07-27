Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Cap Hits $5.95 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00009267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $203,276.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,009.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.63 or 0.02440013 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001823 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00563348 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,835,327 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.