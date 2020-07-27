Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) shares shot up 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.27, 436,117 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 159% from the average session volume of 168,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $964.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $288,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,300.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 24,063 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $776,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,036.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,413 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after buying an additional 533,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 78,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 196,389 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

