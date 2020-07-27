SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $3,840,000.00. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $3,377,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in SunOpta by 49.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,639,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 530,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 417,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,024,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 299,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $544.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.86. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $335.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

