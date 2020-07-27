SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $3,840,000.00. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $544.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.86. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $335.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.
