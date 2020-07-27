Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 221,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE TSM traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,714,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,098. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $431.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.