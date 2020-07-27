Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Up 13.5%

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares were up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 2,366,581 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 485,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration by 6.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 412,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

About Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

