Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,547.94 and last traded at $1,539.60, 15,983,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 17,809,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,417.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $837.25.

Get Tesla alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $285.40 billion, a PE ratio of 801.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $798.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.