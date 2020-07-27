Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

