Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Up 8.9%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.83, 439,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 622,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $107.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Equities analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Titan International by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Titan International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 146,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

