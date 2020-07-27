TokenPay (TPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,188.62 or 1.00357293 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00165692 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000556 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,369,326 coins and its circulating supply is 21,369,313 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

