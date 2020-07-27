Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading 8.6% Higher

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.15, 7,192,954 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 254% from the average session volume of 2,031,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevena Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 215,404 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

