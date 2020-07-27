Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading 12.1% Higher

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price rose 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.89, approximately 1,188,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 612,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd acquired 310,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Trinseo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

