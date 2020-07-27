Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. Triton International has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triton International will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $9,527,188.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

