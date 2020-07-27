TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $840,444.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 78,703,877,914 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

