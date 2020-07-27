Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA decreased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,017 shares during the period. Two Harbors Investment accounts for about 6.4% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 0.09% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,267,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,661. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

