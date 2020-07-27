Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) shot up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.98 and last traded at $170.41, 781,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 556,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.65.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 109.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $118,425,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

