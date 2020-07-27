Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $140.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.37. The stock had a trading volume of 976,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

