USDQ 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00006286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $1.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDQ has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00077844 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00325049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041194 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 185.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00029653 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,290 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

