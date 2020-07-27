Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 10.1% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $34,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 982.1% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,375 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 53,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,755,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 129,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.32. 104,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,901. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78.

