Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.57. 1,565,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

