Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNE. Citigroup increased their price target on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 64.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,774,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 692,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $19,413,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Veoneer by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veoneer by 86.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 159,374 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veoneer stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 578,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,911. Veoneer has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.69.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

