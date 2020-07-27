Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) announced its earnings results on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.71-4.91 EPS.

VZ opened at $56.85 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

