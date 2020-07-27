Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.71-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

